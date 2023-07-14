Ontario provides $4.9 million to GECDSB to expand LaSalle school 

The Ontario government has provided the Greater Essex County District School Board with $4.9 million to expand Legacy Oak Trail Public School in LaSalle.

The funding will be used to build an addition onto the two year old school and will create an additional 167 student spaces for local families.

The investment comes as the Ontario government provides $15 billion over 10 years to support support school construction, repair, and renewal.

Since 2018, the government has approved nearly 200 school construction projects and the development of more than 300 child care and education building-related projects, of which more than 100 are actively under construction.

Legacy Oak Trail Public School is located at 2648 Leptis Magna Drive.