Ontario provides more funding for public transit in Windsor-Tecumseh

The Ontario government is providing more money to support the expansion and improvement of public transit services in Windsor-Tecumseh.

The funding is part of the province's gas tax program which will allocate more than $379.5 million to help 107 municipalities operate and improve local transit.

Windsor will receive $4,328,372, while Tecumseh will receive $191,016.

Funding for the gas tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year.

Municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

The funding can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales due to the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's gas tax program includes one-time additional funding of $80-million to help ensure that municipalities can continue to support their transit systems.