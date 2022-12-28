Ontario Provincial Police expected to announce charges into fatal shooting of officer

HAGERSVILLE, Ont. - Charges are expected to be announced today regarding a police investigation into a shooting that left an Ontario Provincial Police officer dead in southeast Ontario.

OPP say Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County detachment was shot just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont.

O-P-P Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Pierzchala had been notified earlier in the day that he had passed his 10-month probation period.