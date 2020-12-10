Ontario Ready for COVID-19 Vaccines: Ford

Ontario is ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're made available, according to Premier Doug Ford.

The province confirmed security measures are in place as "a very small number of doses" are set to arrive in the coming days in a release Thursday.

According to the province, the first doses will be administered beginning Dec. 15, "at the University Health Network and The Ottawa Hospital to health care workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings."

The release goes on to say additional details on the rollout will be released Friday.