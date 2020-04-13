Ontario Receives Large Shipment of Personal Protective Equipment

Ontario has received millions of Personal Protective Equipment to protect frontline health care workers.

In the past five days, the Ontario government says it has received more than 13-million surgical masks, 200,000 N95 respirator masks and 38 ventilators.

The items have been delivered to Ontario's pandemic stockpile warehouse and are being delivered to hospitals, long-term care homes, retirement homes and other facilities across the province.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the global competition to secure critical PPE and medical supplies is "fierce."

"Yet our team of procurement specialists continues to locate the masks, gloves and ventilators we need to keep our frontline workers and patients safe," said Premier Ford. "I also want to take this opportunity to thank Premier Jason Kenney and the people of Alberta for making a generous donation of critical medical supplies and equipment in the fight against COVID-19. By standing united in adversity, Team Canada will stop this virus in its tracks."

Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths.