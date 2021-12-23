Ontario records 5,790 COVID-19 cases, smashing through record

Ontario has shattered its one-day record for most COVID-19 cases with 5,790 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

But several experts say the real number could be several factors higher.

The record diagnoses smashed past the previous high of 4,812 set on April 16.

St. Michael's Hospital internist Doctor Fahad Razak says the number should be multiplied by a factor of three or four to get the true number.

He says public health units are losing the ability to test everyone.