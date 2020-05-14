Ontario Records Lowest COVID-19 Cases in Six Weeks

The downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Ontario continues.

258 new cases were announced in the province on Thursday for a total of 21,494. This is the lowest number of new cases in a single-day since March 29, when 211 new cases were reported.

Health officials also reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 1,798.

The single-day record for new cases was reported on April 25 when the number jumped by 640.

According to CTV Toronto, the decline in cases comes hours before the Ontario government is expected to provide details about the first stage of the province's reopening plan.

Windsor-Essex has 751 cases of COVID-19, 62 deaths and 387 cases resolved.

CTV Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

42 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 57.2 per cent are female.

2.8 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger.

23.8 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39.

30.5 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59.

21.4 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79.

21.6 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older.

— With files from CTV Toronto