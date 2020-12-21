Ontario Releases New COVID-19 Modelling Data

New COVID-19 modelling data released by the province on Monday shows "hard" lockdowns lasting four to six weeks could cut daily case counts to less than 1,000.

Ontario says its COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the province's ability to control the spread of the virus is "precarious."

According to the new projections, under all scenarios, the province will see 300 intensive care unit beds filled within 10 days — double the 150-bed threshold where surgeries must be cancelled.

Under a worst-case-scenario, ICU occupancy could hit 1,500 beds by mid-January.

The data also shows that deaths due to COVID-19 will continue to increase, especially in long-term care where there have been 633 resident deaths since Sept. 1, and 100 over the past week.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 17 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel Region and 192 in York Region. The Windsor-Essex County health Unit reported 127 new cases on Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press