Ontario Releases Plan for Summer Semester and Provincial Parks

Postsecondary institutions in Ontario will soon be able to launch in-person instruction for the summer term.

The Ontario government has announced a plan for what it calls the gradual and safe resumption of in-person instruction.

Starting in July, limited in-person education and training may restart for students who were not able to graduate due to COVID-19 closures.

This first phase will allow institutions to reopen to provide in-person instruction to students in essential, frontline, and high labour market demand areas, such as nursing, personal support workers, engineering, and other critical professions.

In September, all students will have the opportunity to attend postsecondary education through virtual learning, in-class instruction, or hybrid formats.

The provincial government also announced on Wednesday that gradually over the next several weeks, Ontario Parks will start opening campgrounds, providing more washrooms and drinking water, along with roofed accommodations, park store and rental operations, visitor centres, and sports fields. It's important to check what facilities and services are available before visiting a provincial park.

The following is a list of recreational activities and facilities that will be opening soon at provincial parks in regions entering Stage 2:

On June 12, beaches at Ontario Parks will begin opening to the public as maintenance and water testing are completed.

On June 15, campers enrolled in this year's Ontario Parks' Seasonal Campsite Program will now have access to their campsites at the majority of participating provincial parks. Those who were preselected in 2019 for the program will be contacted by Ontario Parks directly regarding the status of their reservation.

Beginning the week of June 22, all other campgrounds in regions entering Stage 2 will gradually open at provincial parks, along with washrooms, water taps and trailer sanitation stations.

Roofed accommodations (e.g., yurts, cabins and lodges, where available), park store and rental operations, visitor centers, and sports fields will be phased in over the next several weeks.

Facilities such as showers, laundry, group camping, picnic shelter rentals and swimming pools will remain closed for the rest of the 2020 season.