Ontario Releases Updated List of Essential Services

The Ontario government has revised its list of essential services.

Following the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government announced on Friday that it is reducing the list of businesses classified as essential and ordering more workplaces to close.

"We are facing a critical moment in the fight against COVID-19 and we must do everything in our power to keep everyone safe and healthy and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed," said Premier Doug Ford. "Everyone must do their part to stop the spread and flatten the curve. If you are not an essential business, you need to close your doors, work from home if possible and play a role to help contain this outbreak. This is a matter of life and death."

The government is ordering all businesses not covered by the updated Emergency Order to close effective as of Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and will be in effect for 14 days, with the possibility of an extension as the situation evolves.

Public health officials in Ontario also released projections of the possible number of cases and deaths in Ontario