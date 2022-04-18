Ontario reports 1,301 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 202 in ICU

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 1,301 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, about 19 per cent higher than a week ago.

The number of patients in ICUs has gone up about 10 per cent over than same period, to 202 from 184.

The province says more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not provide data on COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend, however.

The province also recorded two more deaths from the virus today.

Another 2,219 new infections are reported today, but access to PCR testing is restricted.

The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests the province is seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new cases each day.