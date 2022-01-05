Ontario reports 2,081 hospitalized with COVID-19, 288 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 2,081 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 288 patients in intensive care.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 202 people in intensive care are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 86 people are fully vaccinated.

The province reported 14 new deaths from the virus.

There were 11,582 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday but Public Health Ontario notes that the true number is likely higher due to policy changes making testing less accessible.

The numbers come as a new round of public health restrictions takes effect in the province.

Students are learning remotely starting today, businesses like restaurants and gyms must close to indoor service and hospitals are pausing non-urgent surgeries.