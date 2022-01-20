Ontario reports 4,061 hospitalized with COVID-19, 594 in ICU

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 4,061 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 594 people in intensive care units.

That's the second day in a row that the number of hospitalizations has fallen, from a peak Tuesday of 4,183, though the ICU occupancy is still rising.

The province reports that another 75 people have died, including some deaths that occurred earlier this month.

Ontario is reporting 7,757 new cases of COVID-19, though Public Health Ontario has said the number is likely higher because of a current policy restricting who can access tests.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make a "positive" announcement today about COVID-19 restrictions.

He told Ottawa radio station CFRA that he would have news about changing the level of restrictions this week, and he has a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m., alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.