Ontario reports 615 COVID-19 patients in ICU, 3,861 patients hospitalized

TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 615 patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 and 3,861 patients hospitalized in total.

Health Minister Christine Elliott notes that not all hospitals report weekend data.

Thirty-seven more people have died from the virus.

The province says it removed one death from the total tally of 11,004 deaths due to a data clean-up.

Ontario reported 4,790 new COVID-19 cases today but Public Health Ontario has said the actual number is higher because of changes to the province's testing policy.

The province started sharing data on school absences today now that COVID-19 cases in schools aren't being reported, noting that 16 per cent or 0.3 per cent of schools were closed as of Friday.