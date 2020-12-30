Ontario Reports another Daily Record for New COVID-19 Cases

Ontario set another grim record for daily COVID-19 cases with 2,923 Wednesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 998 people tested for the virus in Toronto, 441 in Peel, 158 in North York, 158 in Durham and 144 in Windsor-Essex.

The latest numbers released by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit show the total locally now sits at 163 new cases of COVID-19

Elliott also reported an additional 19 deaths from the virus across the province.

The news comes on the same day 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive. Retired General Rick Hiller says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

The provinces COVID-19 vaccine lead says doses will be administered in the coming days.

— with files from The Canadian Press.