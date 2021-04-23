Ontario Reports First Case of Astra-Zeneca Blood Clot

Ontario is reporting its first case of a rare blood clot in a person who received the Oxford-AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's top doctor says the patient is a man in his 60s who had received his first dose.

Dr. David Williams says the man has been treated and is recovering at home.

Ontario says it's the fourth case of the rare clotting condition in Canada out of more than 1.1 million AstraZeneca doses administered across the country.

The province says it's monitoring the situation and it will continue offering the vaccine to people aged 40 and older.