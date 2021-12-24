Ontario reports record-breaking 9,571 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario has set a new record high in daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 9,571 new infections today.

The new peak comes a day after the province's last record tally of 5,790.

Before that, the highest number of new daily cases was 4,812, recorded in April.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 508 people are hospitalized with the virus, 355 of whom are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

She says 164 people are in ICU due to the virus.

Experts said Thursday the current spike in daily infections doesn't present a full picture of the COVID-19 situation in the province, as testing systems are increasingly strained in several regions due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.