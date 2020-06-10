Ontario Residents Spend Millions on Cannabis Products

Residents of Ontario spent almost $20 million in the first three months products in Canada's second wave of cannabis legalization were available for sale.

Cannabis vapes, topicals, concentrates and edibles including gummies and chocolates only hit store shelves in January and beverages in March, but roughly $19.3 million worth of those products were sold in Ontario between April 2019 and March 2020.

The Ontario Cannabis Store, the province's pot distributor, said vapes were the most popular of the new products, with $14.8 million worth sold in their first three months.

Sales of edibles totalled $3.8 million, beverages reached $410,000, topicals hit $40,000 and concentrates amounted to $300,000.

The figures were part of a new report the OCS published this week to offer a glimpse at the country's first full year of legal cannabis operations.

The OCS says the data shows consumer enthusiasm, but it will likely take some time for trends to emerge because offerings in the new categories from licensed producers were initially fairly narrow.

With files from the Canadian Press