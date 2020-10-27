Ontario's Big City Mayors Call for Infrastructure Funding Boost

Ontario's largest municipalities are asking the federal and provincial governments to provide an immediate funding boost for infrastructure projects.

Ontario's Big City Mayors organization, which includes Windsor, says cities need the help to stimulate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 15, the group passed a motion stating that funding programs should address critical needs to build growth-related infrastructure and replace aging assets like roads and sewers.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario agrees, saying that thousands of jobs are at stake as municipalities are forced to move money from their infrastructure budgets into COVID-19 relief projects.

With files from The Canadian Press