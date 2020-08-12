Ontario's Budget Deficit Projected to Jump

The province is projecting its budget deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to COVID-19.

The government revised the projection in a fiscal update provided today at the Ontario legislature.

The previous fiscal update delivered in March projected the deficit would reach $20.5 billion in 2020-2021.

The increase is being blamed on higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions less in revenue.

In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic.

The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

