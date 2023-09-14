Ontario's chief medical officer of health urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Ontario's chief medical officer of health is urging residents to get flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall ahead of the respiratory virus season, starting with the people most at risk of severe illness and complications.

Ahead of expected viral surges, the province is also planning to allow pharmacists to prescribe flu medication and administer flu shots to children under two, removing the existing age restriction.

Flu shots will be available this month to hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, people who are hospitalized and people in retirement homes and other congregate settings.

As well, Ontario expects to start receiving doses later this month of Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine formulated for the XBB.1.5 lineage of the Omicron variant, after it recently received Health Canada regulatory approval.

Those initial doses, too, will be prioritized for at-risk people.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he is strongly encouraging people over 65 and others at high risk to get their flu and COVID shots first, and everyone else should roll up their sleeves around the end of October, or early November.

Flu shots will be available to the general public, for anyone over six months of age, starting October 30th.