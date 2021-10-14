Ontario's COVID-19 verification app now available for businesses

Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses.

Premier Doug Ford's office has confirmed to CTV News the app was launched on Thursday ahead of an announcement on Friday.

The app is for businesses and organizations to scan the QR code which is expected to be made available to residents next week.

When a proof of vaccination QR code is scanned in the app, it will respond with either a green check, yellow caution sign or a red "X," which means the certificate is invalid.

The yellow caution sign could be issued because the vaccine certificate being scanned was issued outside of Canada.

Ford is scheduled to speak Friday at 11am — one week ahead of the implementation of the provincial proof-of-vaccination QR code.

People born between January and April can download their QR code beginning Friday on the Ontario Health website.