Ontario's Emergency Management Agency Arrives in Windsor-Essex to Assist with Farm Outbreak

A team from the province's emergency management agency has been deployed to Windsor-Essex to help address a large COVID-19 farm outbreak.

Premier Doug Ford says Emergency Management Ontario will help co-ordinate care and housing for the 191 workers on one farm who tested positive for the virus last weekend.

He says farm workers along with farm owners are working with the government.

"They're working with us and I think the world of our farmers," says Ford "I think the world of our workers and the poor folks in Kingsville-Leamington we're doing everything we can to get through this."

He says he had a conference call on Friday with farmers and public health officials.

"I want to try and help them," says Ford. "I feel terrible for the situation that they're in and it's a really unique situation. The workers that are just trying to earn a living and put food on our table, the farmers trying to keep their farms afloat and then the docs down there that are trying to keep everyone healthy and being cautious."

Ford adds the agency is also working with the Canadian Red Cross and health officials as they respond to the outbreak.

On Wednesday, local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued an order that requires an unnamed farm operator in the county to isolate workers and prohibits them from working until further notice.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi