Ontario's fall economic statement set to be released

Ontario's fall economic statement is set to be released on November 14th.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says it will provide an update on the province's quote "plan to build."

He announced last month that Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a $2.1-billion surplus, thanks to inflation and a strong economy.

Last week, the province's financial watchdog said it projects budget surpluses for the next five years but also said the government is not being transparent about how it plans to spend money over the next several years.