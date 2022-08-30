Ontario's Ford says Trudeau agrees 'status quo isn't working' amid health-care crisis

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today at which health-care was the top priority item.

The two leaders met at the Ontario legislature, after which Ford spoke to reporters.

Ford says pending legislation that would force patients in hospital awaiting long-term care to nursing homes not of their choosing was discussed at his meeting with Trudeau.

Ford shared few details about that part of their conversation but says both men agree "that the status quo is not working'' when it comes to health-care delivery, as hospitals in the province struggle with a nursing shortage that has forced some emergency rooms to temporarily close for hours or days at a time in recent months.

Ford says he's confident that a deal related to a boost in federal health-care funding will come at some point after recent meetings with Trudeau and other federal ministers.

He says housing, immigration and infrastructure were also discussed at the meeting with Trudeau.