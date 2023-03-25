Ontario's minister of children, community and social services has resigned

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named Michael Parsa as his new minister of children, community and social services.

He had to fill the role after the surprise resignation of Merrilee Fullerton, who not say why she was stepping down as minister and as M-P-P for Kanata-Carleton.

Parsa will replace Fullerton as the minister in charge of a politically sensitive file, overseeing issues such as autism services for children and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

He had been serving as associate minister of housing, a post that Nina Tangri will now take.