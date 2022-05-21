Ontario's political parties have different visions on addressing high cost of gasoline

Ontario's political parties have different visions on addressing the high cost of gasoline, with the N-D-P proposing to cap and regulate the retail and wholesale mark-up of prices.

The New Democrats say they would get the Ontario Energy Board to set a weekly price that includes reasonable profits for companies, but Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says this would just put a weekly cap on gas prices instead of preventing increases overall.

The Ontario Energy Board commissioned a report that found in 2017 that regulation doesn't necessarily benefit consumers and, in some provinces, has resulted in higher prices.

The Progressive Conservatives have passed legislation while in government to implement a five-point-seven-cent cut to the gas tax for six months starting July 1st, which the N-D-P has pledged to repeal and the Liberals would keep in place.



