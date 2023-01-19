Ontario's Premier and Health Minister visit Windsor today 

Ontario's Premier and Health Minister will be in Windsor today.

Doug Ford, along with Sylvia Jones, will be in the city to make an announcement at Windsor Regional Hospital at 10:30 a.m.

Ford has not made a visit to Windsor since a campaign stop on May 30, 2022.

Their visit comes two days after the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, made a pit-stop in city as well to visit the University of Windsor, the Windsor Assembly Plant, as well as a fundraising event at Willistead Manor.

Trudeau did not make any announcements during his time in Windsor.

AM800 will be covering the announcement with Ford and Jones.

The Health Minister will be on AM800's The Morning Drive with Mike and Lisa at 8:07 a.m.