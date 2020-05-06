Ontario's State of Emergency Order Has Been Extended

A state of emergency order is being extended by the Ontario government.

The order, set to expire today, will be extended to May 19.

Ontario's overall declaration of a state of emergency was extended last month to May 12, which includes the closure of non-essential businesses, the prohibition of public gatherings of more than five people, and the closure of outdoor amenities such as playgrounds.

The government also says that it will extend lower electricity rates for residential consumers, farms and small businesses to May 31.

An initial order from March for off-peak rates to be charged all day was also set to expire this week.



With files from the Canadian Press