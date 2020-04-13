Ontario's State of Emergency to be Extended

Ontario will likely be under a State of Emergency for four more weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario legislature will sit on Tuesday to extend it for another 28 days.

He points out it is still too early to start lifting any restrictions although there is some hope with the latest figures from the province.

He wouldn't indicate whether schools would be closed beyond May 4th.

Ford declared the state of emegency on March 17th and has extended it once for two weeks.

Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases today bringing the total to 7,470.

There are also 17 new deaths bringing the total to 291 deaths in the province.

--With files from Canadian Press