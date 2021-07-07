Ontario's Top Doctor Urges Young People to Get Vaccinated

Ontario's new top doctor is making a call for arms.

Dr. Kieran Moore is urging everyone eligible -- especially young adults and teens -- to vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the planned return to schools in September.

He says vaccine uptake is lower among young people and that everyone will need to have received two doses before the start of the school year to be fully protected.

Moore says high school and college-aged people are the most social and the ones who are most able to propagate the virus back into the communities.

Data shows about 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario between May 15 and June 12 were among unvaccinated people.

Widespread vaccination is a key aspect of Ontario's plan to resume in-class learning in the fall -- although the government hasn't shared full details of the plan.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO, David Musyj, pointed out on Tuesday that Windsor-Essex is lagging behind the rest of the province when it comes to the vaccination rate for those in the 12 to 17 age group.