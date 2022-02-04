Ontario's vaccine certificate system should soon be reassessed: Moore

TORONTO - Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the province will have to reassess the value of the vaccine certificate system in the coming weeks or months.

The comments from Dr. Kieran Moore come as he has started to speak recently of learning to live with COVID-19.

He says the Omicron variant is so infectious that it is hard to control, and now that there are safe and effective vaccines as well as antiviral treatments to prevent hospitalization in high-risk people, it will soon be time to have a societal discussion about what measures are kept in place going forward.

Moore says it will be important to determine what measures should continue to be mandated, and which should be recommended.

He says masking is the most important and will probably be the last measure to be dropped.

Moore also announced today that the province is expanding eligibility for PCR tests to household members of health-care workers who deal directly with patients.