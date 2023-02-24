Ontario school boards want the government to reinstate their power to close some schools.

Six years into a provincial moratorium, the Ontario Public School Boards' Assocation says boards are facing unsustainable funding deficits due to upkeep costs at schools operating well under capacity.

The education minister's office did not answer questions about whether the moratorium would be lifted by the current Progressive Conservative government, and whether a review that started when it was put in place would be finished.

Mitzie Hunter, who was the Liberal education minister who announced the 2017 moratorium, says it was never meant to be in place this long and was instead meant to be a pause while government developed a new system to review school closure decisions.