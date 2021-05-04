Ontario schools will offer online learning option for entire 2021-2022 school year

TORONTO - Ontario says students can opt to take all their classes online when the new school year begins in September.

The province says the option will be available for the entire 2021-2022 school year and it will be providing more information to parents in the coming months.

The government says it will increase funding to school boards by $561 million next year to help address continued pandemic-related costs.

It says it will spend a total of $25.6 billion on the education system in 2021-2022 - an increase of 2.2 per cent over the previous year.

The province says it will allow boards to access their reserves, as it did last year, to help address pandemic costs.

It will also extend $1.6 billion in COVID-19 supports to boards, including millions to upgrade ventilation, support learning recovery, and allow for flexible staffing.