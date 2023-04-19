Ontario Science Centre to move to Ontario Place in Toronto

TORONTO - The Ontario Science Centre will be moving to a revamped Ontario Place in Toronto.

Ontario Tourism Minister Neil Lumsden says the science centre will move to the waterfront site in 2025 and remain open in its current location in east Toronto until then.

The redevelopment of the Ontario Place site has been in the works for years.

The attraction, which opened in 1971, was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses.

European company Therme Group is set to build a massive spa and waterpark and Live Nation is set to build an outdoor concert venue at the site.

The plans have prompted criticism from the opposition and advocates who do not want to see a private spa at a public park.