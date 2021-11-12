Ontario Science Table to release new COVID-19 projections as cases rise

TORONTO - A group of scientists advising the Ontario government on COVID-19 is to release its latest pandemic projections today.

The COVID-19 Science Table is expected to publish its modelling at 11 a.m.

It comes amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that prompted the province to put further reopening plans on hold.

Settings where proof of vaccination is still required for entry -- including nightclubs, strip clubs and bathhouses -- will not see their capacity limits lifted on Monday as expected, and will instead have to wait until mid-December.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, said he made the decision because of rising case counts and test positivity rates.

On Thursday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 532, compared to 383 a week earlier.