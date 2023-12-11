Ontario seeks more wind, solar power after cancelling green energy deals

Ontario's electricity system operator is planning to seek out more wind and solar power, five years after the Progressive Conservative government cancelled a slew of renewable energy contracts.

The Independent Electricity System Operator is announcing today that it is looking to bring 2,000 megawatts of non-emitting electricity generation online.

The procurement is set to be the first of a regular series to add 5,000 megawatts of electricity generation in order to both meet Ontario's growing energy needs and work toward a zero emissions electricity grid.

Ontario has also recently been adding electricity storage projects, and the IESO says the province's emerging battery fleet will pair well with wind and solar, so that the power generated by those methods can be stored and injected into the grid when needed.

Premier Doug Ford cancelled 750 renewable energy contracts shortly after his Progressive Conservatives formed government in 2018, after the former Liberal government had faced widespread anger over the long-term contracts with clean power producers at above-market rates.

The IESO says this new process for green energy will be competitive, helping to ensure "that cost-effective proposals will be chosen."