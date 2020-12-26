Ontario sees First Cases of New COVID-19 Strain

Two confirmed cases of a variant of COVID-19 first found in the U.K. have been found in Ontario.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe announced the first cases of the virus Saturday. Modelling and epidemiological studies suggest that the COVID-19 variant can spread easier and faster, but there is no evidence that it is more likely to cause severe illness.

She says a couple from Durham, Ont. contracted the virus and are currently self-isolating, but have no known travel history. The discovery comes on the same day officials announce they anticipate cases of the variant despite the move to halt flights to and from the United Kingdom this week.

According to the release, cases of the new strain have already turned up in Australia, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Yaffe says the discovery "reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the province wide shutdown measures" that began Saturday.

There is no evidence Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant, according to Yaffe.

Premier Doug Ford recently called on the federal government to implement testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport and said Ontario is prepared to implement airport testing with or without federal support.