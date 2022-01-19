Ontario sees 'glimmers of hope' in Omicron fight, health minister says

Ontario's health minister says the province is starting to see "glimmers of hope" in its fight against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Christine Elliott says because of that, the government will be making an announcement later this week on the public health measures that were put in place earlier this month.

Elliott says cases are expected to peak this month, with a peak in hospitalizations and ICU admissions to follow.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, says the rate of hospitalizations and cases in the intensive care unit are increasing at a slower pace.

He says the average length of stay in hospital for COVID-19 patients is now five days with the Omicron variant, compared to nine days with Delta.

ntario is reporting 4,132 people in hospital today, with COVID-19 and 589 people in intensive care - a decrease in hospitalizations from 4,183 the previous day, but an increase in ICU patients from 580.