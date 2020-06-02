Ontario Set to Extend Provincewide State of Emergency

The Ontario government is expected today to extend its state of emergency until June 30.

MPP's will meet in the legislature today to debate the extension, which is expected to pass.

Independent legislator Randy Hillier has said he will vote against the measure, saying it gives the government too much authority.

The measure bans gatherings larger than five people.

It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except if they offer takeout or delivery.

Ontario declared a state of emergency on March 17 as COVID-19 cases began to climb in the province.

With files from the Canadian Press