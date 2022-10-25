Ontario set to reduce developer charges to spur new home construction

Premier Doug Ford says his government's new housing plan will make it easier to build "the right type of housing in the right places.''

The Progressive Conservative government is set to introduce a piece of housing legislation this afternoon and Ford and his housing minister are previewing it in a Toronto Region Board of Trade event.

Ford says it would freeze and reduce charges levied against developers in order to spur new home construction, including rentals and affordable housing.

He says it also seeks to build more density near transit stations, leverages surplus government lands, use modular homes and offer alternative ownership models such as rent to own.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says the policies represent the boldest housing changes the government has made to date.

Clark also announced late Monday that the province has raised the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.