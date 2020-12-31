Ontario sets another COVID-19 Case Record

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Ontario as the province sets a new infection record for the third straight day.

The province crushed Wednesday's grim mark of 2,923 with 3,328 new cases of the virus and 56 more deaths Thursday. It's the first time Ontario has surpassed the 3,000 daily case mark since early on in the pandemic.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel Region and 418 in York Region. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 272 new cases and eight additional deaths Thursday.

Elliott says 63,900 tests have been administered since Wednesday's daily update.

Quebec saw 2,819 new infections and 62 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday — the province has now eclipsed the 200,000 case mark since the pandemic began.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

