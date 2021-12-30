Ontario sets new record with 13,807 COVID cases reported Thursday

TORONTO - Ontario has set another record for new daily COVID-19 infections, with 13,807 cases reported today.

The province is also recording three more deaths due to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 965 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 200 people in intensive care.

She says the seven-day average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 179.

Elliott notes provincial data is being updated to distinguish patients in hospital or intensive care due to COVID-19 from those who were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive.

The numbers come as Ontario's top doctor is set to make an announcement on the province's pandemic response.