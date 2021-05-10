Ontario Stay-at-Home Order May be Extended Past May 20: Elliott

Ontario's deputy premier says the government will likely extend the province's current stay-at-home order, which is set to expire next week.

Christine Elliott says experts are currently advising the government to "stay the course" on the restrictions that are set to lift on May 20.

Elliott says while COVID-19 daily case counts and hospitalizations have declined slightly in recent weeks, they currently remain far too high to lift the order.

She says the province will continue to monitor the numbers over the next week and will receive further advice from Ontario's top doctor and scientific advisers.

Ontario declared another state of emergency and invoked the stay-at-home order in early April as it battled the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province reported 2,716 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 19 more deaths related to the virus. The daily cases were based on more than 27,000 tests.