Ontario Students Could Get Extended Winter Break

Ontario's Education Minister says he is considering an extended winter break or remote classes to start the new year.

Stephen Lecce made the comments Tuesday morning saying a delay of in-person learning in early 2021 or starting classes remotely, would be in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission after the holidays.

Lecce says he's talking to health officials and "looking at solutions that may include some period out of class'' at the beginning of January, but has not yet made a decision.

It's expected a plan will be announced in the next week or two to allow parents to prepare.

The province reported 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesdsay, including 24 in Windsor-Essex.

— With files from The Canadian Press