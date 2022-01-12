Ontario parents won't be notified of outbreaks in schools until 30 per cent of students are absent

The Ontario government says parents will only be notified of potential COVID-19 outbreak when approximately 30 per cent of students in their school are absent.

Students in Ontario will return to in-person classes on Jan. 17 following nearly two weeks of remote learning due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

When student absenteeism in an individual school reaches approximately 30 per cent from its baseline, it will trigger the principal to notify local health officials, the government said Wednesday.

At this point, a joint letter from the local medical officer of health and the principal would be sent to the school community.

The 30 per cent threshold will not automatically trigger a school closure, but a pivot to remote learning could be considered at that time.

Parents will not be notified of each COVID-19 case or exposure within their child's school.

The government said it's important to remember that not all students who are absent from school are away because they have contracted COVID-19.

ALL STUDENTS GETTING RAPID TESTS

The Ontario government also announced it will give two COVID-19 rapid tests to each student and staff member when in-person learning returns.

The provincial government said it will distribute 3.9 million rapid tests to school boards starting on Monday, which will be provided first to staff in child care and public schools, children in child-care settings, students in public elementary schools, followed by secondary students.

Students and staff members will receive two tests to start and more tests will be provided when the government has the supply. An additional 1.2 million rapid tests are expected to be distributed during the week of Jan. 24.

Those who are symptomatic are being told to take two COVID-19 rapid tests separated by 24 to 48 hours. If the results of those tests are negative, students should continue to isolate until symptoms improve.

Last week, the government updated the symptom screening for COVID-19 to include a runny nose and sore throat. Students and staff are required to self-screen themselves each day before entering the school.

Meanwhile, the government also said ventilation improvement measures have taken place at every school across Ontario.

In addition, more than 10 million N95 masks have been shipped to education and child-care staff, while four million three-ply masks have been sent to schools for students.

Additional supplies of masks will be distributed on a regular basis, the government said.

When students return to school, high contact sports and some other extra curricular activities will be restricted.

There will also be cohorting rules during lunchtime and recess, the government says.

According to the government, local public health units and school boards are working to put in place school-based vaccination clinics for students five to 11 years old.

These clinics will operate before, during and after school hours to make vaccines as convenient as possible for children and families, the government said.