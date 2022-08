Ontario is investing more than $48-million to help festival and event organizers carry out innovative and safe experiences.

This will help create great Ontario staycation experiences for visitors and stimulate local economic growth.

Funding from the Reconnect Ontario program will support events in Windsor and Tecumseh and enable recipient organizations to expand programming to draw visitors who will stay longer in local accommodations, eat in restaurants,

shop at local retailers and support main street businesses.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, announced Friday that the City of Windsor 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games will receive $94,551, and the Town of Tecumseh Canada Day and 100th Anniversary Weekend Celebration will receive $42,117 in funding support.

Dowie says he's pleased to be able to offer support to Windsor-Tecumseh.

"I couldn’t be happier in delivering support to our municipalities for their safe, innovative experiences that helped to reconnect people while boosting our local economy and creating local jobs."

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, says he's extremely grateful to the Province for the funding support for the 2022 CanAm Police Fire Games in Windsor.

"These Games are drawing visitors, benefitting our tourism and hospitality sectors, our businesses and our economy. They are inspiring us to push ourselves to accomplish great things. The Games are particularly meaningful because they involve our Police, Fire, Corrections, Border and EMS personnel, giving Windsor-Essex and Ontario an opportunity to thank our heroes for the tremendous commitment and dedication they bring to their work and our communities before, during and post pandemic."

Reconnect Ontario is a provincial grant program that supports festivals and events that encourage local tourism and motivate visitors to rediscover Ontario, while reconnecting people with local experiences and increasing tourism spending.

The program is receiving $42.9-million in 2022 to support 547 festivals and events around the province.