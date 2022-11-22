Ontario supports environmental action in Leamington to protect and restore the Great Lakes

The Ontario government has provided funding to two community-based projects aiming to protect and restore the Great Lakes.

Ontario announced they are investing $50,000 in Makeway Charitable Society by through the Great Lakes Local Action Fund.

This funding will help build healthier communities while protecting and improving the health of the Great Lakes and their connecting waters.

By empowering the team at Lake Erie Gardens and local community members, the Makeway Charitable Society's project allows them to learn about the improve the quality in the Western basin of Lake Erie.

This project focuses on restoring wetlands, monitoring the quality of the water, increasing native plant cover and building restoration skills.

Ontario will also be investing $50,000 in Peers Wetland Habitat Enhancement and Trail Improvements.

By funding the St. Clair Region Conservatory Authority's project, this allows them to improve wetland habitat at Peers Wetland and upgrade the trail system.

The Peers Wetland Conservation Area contains 11 hectares of Provincially Significant Wetland. Habitat enhancements will include invasive species removal, pump system restoration, and property clean-up.

Trails will be improved by the creation of a two metre wide, 600 metre long, chip and dust trail which will include interpretive signage.

These projects are among 38 other community-based projects that will receive $1.9-million in funding from the Great Lakes Local Action Fund.