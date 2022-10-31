Ontario tables bill to avert education worker strike, impose contract

Ontario has introduced legislation to impose a contract on education workers and avert a strike that's set to start Friday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the bill is part of the government's``unyielding'' commitment to keep kids in the classroom.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers, has given notice that it intends to stage a full strike on Friday.

The government had been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, and Lecce says the new deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

He says kids faced disruption in schools with teacher job action three years ago, which was then followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lecce says nothing should stand in the way of a kid's right to learn.

The union says it will be looking at every avenue to fight the legislation.