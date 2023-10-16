Ontario tables bill to return lands to the Greenbelt

Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister has introduced legislation today to return parcels of land to the protected Greenbelt.

Premier Doug Ford's government announced in November 2022 that it was removing 15 sites from the Greenbelt in order to build 50,000 homes.

But after months of public outcry, and reports from both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner that found the process favoured certain developers, Ford said last month that he was reversing his plan and promised not to remove any more land from the Greenbelt.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra, who took over the file after Steve Clark resigned last month, says the government will be returning the lands through the new bill tabled today, which will also codify the boundaries of the Greenbelt in law.

That means that any future changes would have to go through the legislature, and could not just be done by regulation _ as the Tories did last year.

The legislation was introduced just days after the RCMP announced it had launched an investigation into the government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development.